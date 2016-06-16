MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday his country was ready to assist the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in testing Russian sports people for doping any way it could, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

Mutko was speaking after WADA in its latest report concluded that Russian athletes continued to fail drug tests and obstruct doping control officers.

The report was the latest in a long line of setbacks for Russia which is trying to overturn a decision that could stop its athletes taking part in the Rio Olympics.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended Russia last year and is due to decide on Friday whether Moscow has done enough to have the ban reversed.

"I tell you once again: If you need any assistance from the government, just say so. We will do anything we can for (WADA) officers to be able to visit any city, even the ones with limited access," Mutko was quoted as saying.

WADA in its report had complained that testers were routinely obstructed from gaining access to special closed military cities in Russia where athletes sometimes train.

