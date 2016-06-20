Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
MOSCOW Responsibility for the suspension of Russian athletes for doping rests above all with Russia's athletics federation, Interfax news agency on Monday cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying.
"Unfortunately we have entered a difficult period, we need to live through it. The federation of track and field is above all itself to blame, of course, it was not managed as it should have been," Mutko said.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.