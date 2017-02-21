Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
ZURICH The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected requests by five Russian cross-country skiers who were suspended in a doping probe to be allowed to take part in this year's world championships, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
The ruling covers Alexey Petukhov, Evgenia Shapovalova, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov, who had sought to compete at the 2017 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Finland from Feb. 22 to March 5, CAS said in a statement.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.