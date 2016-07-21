Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov attends a news conference following a meeting of the executive board of the Russian Olympic Committee in Moscow, Russia, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko (L) watch the cross country skiing men's relay during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Laura Cross-Country Ski and Biathlon Center near Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, February 16, 2014. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) head Alexander Zhukov are responsible for the exclusion of Russian athletes from the Rio Olympics, R-Sport news agency quoted ROC honorary president Leonid Tyagachev as saying on Thursday.

"Vitaly Mutko and Alexander Zhukov ... bear responsibility for all these cases linked to us," Tyagachev said. "Mutko needs to have a hard think, it is impossible to continue to develop sport in this way."

