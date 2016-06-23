Djokovic eases into Rome semis after rain delay
World number two Novak Djokovic dealt with unfinished business by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarter-final on Saturday.
MOSCOW Russian athletes will file a class action suit against a ban imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations to the Court of Arbitration for Sport next week, TASS news agency cited Russian Athletics Federation General Secretary Mikhail Butov as saying on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Tsvetkova)
Germany's Alexander Zverev won a battle of the giants to down unseeded American John Isner 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 and reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.