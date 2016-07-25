World number one Kerber gets injury boost ahead of French Open
World number one Angelique Kerber is confident the left hamstring injury she picked up at last week's Madrid Open will not threaten her French Open hopes.
MOSCOW Russia's Olympic team has 13 sportspeople with a history of doping, R-Sport news agency quoted Russian Olympic Committee chief Alexander Zhukov as saying on Monday.
Zhukov said earlier on Monday that he knew of eight such athletes in Russia's national team.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.