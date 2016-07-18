Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
MOSCOW Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Monday he was pleased a World Anti-Doping Agency report into allegations of state-backed cheating at the 2014 Sochi Games had not made recommendations to the International Olympic Committee, TASS news agency reported.
Several anti-doping agencies, including those of the United States and Canada, called on Saturday for a complete ban on Russia competing at this year's Rio Olympics if the report's findings were damning.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.