Zidane insists Madrid aren't taking La Liga triumph for granted
Madrid, May 16 Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid stars don't feel like champions yet, as his side close in on a potential double.
PARIS May 28 France and Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho's provisional suspension for a doping offence has been lifted by European football governing body UEFA, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Saturday.
Sakho was banned for 30 days after testing positive for an illegal substance following Liverpool's Europa League tie against Manchester United on March 17. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
May 16 Failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would confirm a disappointing season for Arsenal, but the north London club have not yet abandoned hope that their rivals will slip up, defender Laurent Koscielny has said.