MOSCOW Russian breastroke swimmer Vitalina Simonova has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) has announced.

The test result related to an out of competition sample the 23-year-old gave on June 29, 2015 during a training camp in Naoussa, Greece, where testosterone was found.

The ban is backdated and runs until June 28, 2019, FINA said in a statement on its official website (www.fina.org).

The Russian won bronze at the 2014 European Championships in the medley relay and claimed silver at the 2013 European short course championships in the 200 metres breaststroke.

Simonova, who was not selected to compete at this year's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, intends to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the suspension.

"The banned substance was in a dietary supplement, but it was not indicated on the packaging," Simonova told the R-Sport news agency.

"I am upset that our arguments have not been listened to, but I intend to carry on and will look to defend myself at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. I have no intention of retiring," she added.

