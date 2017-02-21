Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Bogota's anti-doping laboratory has had its accreditation suspended for up to six months after it failed to comply with international standards, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday.
The suspension, which began on Monday, prohibits the lab from carrying out any anti-doping activities including all analyses of urine and blood samples, WADA said in a statement.
According to WADA, the suspension was due to analytical issues, which led to a failure to comply with the global anti-doping body's External Quality Assessment Scheme.
During the ban, samples must be sent to another WADA-accredited laboratory, "ensuring that athletes can have full confidence in continued high quality sample analysis and the wider anti-doping system."
The Bogota laboratory has 21 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.