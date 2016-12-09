Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will test all samples of all Russian athletes who took part in the 2012 London Olympics following a report that showed more than 1,000 Russian competitors were involved in an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests, it said on Friday.
"Following Professor (Richard) McLaren's findings, I have also today extended the mandate of the disciplinary commission to test all samples of all Russian athletes having participated in the Olympic Games London 2012," IOC President Thomas Bach told reporters.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.