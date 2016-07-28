A woman rides her bicycle as she passes over a newly-painted bicyle lane ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic games near Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

MOSCOW United World Wrestling, the governing body for Olympic forms of wrestling, said on Thursday a special commission it set up had recommended that 16 of the 17 Russian wrestlers who qualified for the Rio Olympics should be allowed to take part.

It said in a statement the 16 had been tested in accredited laboratories outside Russia, and were not mentioned in a report that alleged Russia ran a state-sponsored doping programme.

It said one competitor, Viktor Lebedev, should not take part in the Rio Games because he had a positive doping test in 2006.

