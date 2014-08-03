Jamaica's Usain Bolt dances to music in the stadium ahead of the men's 4x100m relay final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

GLASGOW Six-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt has repeated his intention to continue competing until the world championships in 2017 after winning relay gold at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The world’s fastest man had planned to retire after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games but has reiterated comments made in September that he could delay those plans for another year.

“I’ve always said that after Rio I wanted to retire but they keep saying I should go on till 2017, so I think I might just do that and that will be my last championships,” Bolt said.

He was speaking to reporters after anchoring Jamaica to gold in the 4x100 metres relay, his first Commonwealth Games medal.

“This training thing is not so easy so I‘m just so happy I’ve been able to do what I wanted in this sport,” he added.

The 27-year-old Bolt is an eight-time world champion and holds the 100 and 200 metres world records.

He believes the worlds in London, where he won treble gold at the 2012 Olympics, in three years' time could be the place to retire and has consulted a former Olympic champion and current 400 metres world record holder about his plans.

“I asked Michael Johnson why he retired when he was on top and he told me there was nothing else for him to accomplish," said Bolt. “I think when you’ve accomplished everything you want then you should just retire,” added the Jamaican.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by Ken Ferris)