Venus reaches first Melbourne Park semi in 14 years
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years.
GLASGOW Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has his sights set on one of Glasgow's many karaoke bars should he win gold for India at the Commonwealth Games.
The 27-year-old, who competes in the men’s singles and mixed team badminton events from Thursday, says he plans to celebrate by crooning if he can hit the right notes on the court.
"If I win gold I will be in the mood to sing. Whenever I get a chance, I like to sing. I love singing," the second seed explained.
"I like all the Bollywood music but I enjoy a lot of English music too. There is no particular first choice. If I can I will look for a karaoke bar in Glasgow after the Games."
Despite recently dislocating his left shoulder, Kashyap believes he has enough to beat Malaysian medal favourite Chong Wei Feng and the rest of the field in the single draw.
"I have a tough draw but I expect to be in the final and win this time," he said.
"I have lost to the top seed (Chong) a couple of times but I think I have the game to beat him."
(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
MUMBAI India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.