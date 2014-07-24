GLASGOW, July 24 Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has his sights set on one of Glasgow's many karaoke bars should he win gold for India at the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old, who competes in the men's singles and mixed team badminton events from Thursday, says he plans to celebrate by crooning if he can hit the right notes on the court.

"If I win gold I will be in the mood to sing. Whenever I get a chance, I like to sing. I love singing," the second seed explained.

"I like all the Bollywood music but I enjoy a lot of English music too. There is no particular first choice. If I can I will look for a karaoke bar in Glasgow after the Games."

Despite recently dislocating his left shoulder, Kashyap believes he has enough to beat Malaysian medal favourite Chong Wei Feng and the rest of the field in the single draw.

"I have a tough draw but I expect to be in the final and win this time," he said.

"I have lost to the top seed (Chong) a couple of times but I think I have the game to beat him." (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)