BUZZ-India's Moil falls; govt to sell 10 pct stake
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3
GLASGOW, July 24 Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has his sights set on one of Glasgow's many karaoke bars should he win gold for India at the Commonwealth Games.
The 27-year-old, who competes in the men's singles and mixed team badminton events from Thursday, says he plans to celebrate by crooning if he can hit the right notes on the court.
"If I win gold I will be in the mood to sing. Whenever I get a chance, I like to sing. I love singing," the second seed explained.
"I like all the Bollywood music but I enjoy a lot of English music too. There is no particular first choice. If I can I will look for a karaoke bar in Glasgow after the Games."
Despite recently dislocating his left shoulder, Kashyap believes he has enough to beat Malaysian medal favourite Chong Wei Feng and the rest of the field in the single draw.
"I have a tough draw but I expect to be in the final and win this time," he said.
"I have lost to the top seed (Chong) a couple of times but I think I have the game to beat him." (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3
Jan 24The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.03 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom
Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Catvi