MEDIA-India's RBI to set up corporation for insolvency resolution in the financial sector - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
GLASGOW Aug 3 India's Parupalli Kashyap overcame a bout of complacency to win the gold medal in the men's badminton singles on the last day of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
The 27-year-old came from behind in the deciding game to beat Singapore's Derek Wong 21-14 11-21 21-19 and become the first Indian man to win badminton gold at the Games for 32 years.
"In this kind of big game to win gold is a big deal for me," Kashyap told reporters after coming back from 11-8 down in the decider.
"It's like a dream that I haven't dreamt of since I was a child."
After taking the first game, the Indian shuttler admitted to under-estimating his opponent.
"I was becoming too tense. In my mind I believed I could win easily because I didn't think he could play such a good game so I wasn't ready because in my mind I had already won," Kashyap added.
Earlier, Canada's Michelle Li beat Kirsty Gilmour, the first Scottish woman to reach a singles final at the Games, 21-14 21-7 to win gold. (Reporting by Ed Osmond)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says FY'17 expected operating margin (EBIT) range continues to be in the range of 19.5% to 20.5%
* Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd raises stake in co by 10.80 percent to 21.59 percent Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jqSKvA) Further company coverage: