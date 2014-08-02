Nicola Adams of England smiles as she poses with her gold medal after defeating Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in their women's flyweight boxing final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW England's Nicola Adams won the first ever women's boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, repeating the feat she achieved at the Olympics two years ago.

The 31-year-old flyweight beat Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh on a split decision after landing cleaner shots throughout the four-round bout.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. Again I've managed to create history," Adams told reporters after winning England's 50th gold of the Games.

"It was really tough. She was she was quite tricky and she was a real good talent. She'll definitely be one to watch for the future.

Boxing at the Games concludes on Saturday, with 13 finals deciding the gold medals in each of the men's and women's weight categories.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Martyn Herman)