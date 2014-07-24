GLASGOW Bradley Wiggins had to settle for the silver medal on his return to track cycling as England were beaten by Australia in the Commonwealth Games 4,000 metres team pursuit on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Anna Meares claimed her fifth Commonwealth gold as she won the 500 metres time trial to move level with fellow Australian Bradley McGee as the most successful track cyclist in the Games.

Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France winner who was left out of this year's edition by Team Sky, had pinned all his hopes on the track event after opting out of the road race and the time trail.

But he, Ed Clancy, Andy Tennant and Steven Burke were well beaten at the Chris Hoy Velodrome by Jack Bobridge, Luke Davison, Alex Edmondson and Glenn O'Shea who won in a time of three minutes 55 seconds.

The 30-year-old Meares, Australia's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, clocked a Games record 33.43 seconds in the 500.

Compatriot Stephanie Morton took the silver while England's Jessica Varnish grabbed bronze.

New Zealand snatched gold in the team sprint final with a time of 43.18 seconds, beating an England team that included Olympic champions Jason Kenny and Philip Hines.

