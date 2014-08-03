Geraint Thomas of Wales celebrates as he wins the men's cycling road race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

GLASGOW Welshman Geraint Thomas overcame the drama of a late puncture in treacherous conditions to win the men’s road race at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Thomas, who took bronze in the time trial on Wednesday, appeared to be cruising to victory before he came to a standstill with around six kilometres left of the 168-km slog through continual rain.

The 28-year-old had to wait what seemed an age to have a new wheel fitted but kept his composure and had enough time in hand on pursuers Jack Bauer of New Zealand, who claimed silver, and England's Scott Thwaites to take the title.

“That was such a grim day,” Thomas told the BBC. “To be honest, I felt terrible at the start. I was thinking of just stopping I felt that bad. But then everyone else seemed to come down to my level.

"I was surprised how easily I went away. When I had the puncture I thought 'what have I got to do?' but fortunately I had a decent enough gap to stay in front. It was a good day in the end."

England's Lizzie Armitstead, who won silver medals at Delhi in 2010 and the London 2012 Olympics, took gold in the women's 98-km road race.

Armitstead finished 25 seconds ahead of compatriot Emma Pooley, who cried as she crossed the finish line in the final race of her career, while South Africa's Ashleigh Pasio was third.

"This is something I have always dreamed about; it means so much to me. I am always a runner-up,” Armitstead said.

"I am really happy. That was the best cycling teamwork I have ever been a part of. It's such a shame Emma is retiring today, it was a fantastic job from her and all the girls, I am really proud of them."

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)