Brawn returns to Formula One in management role
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
GLASGOW England's Tom Daley retained his 10-metre platform diving title with a dominant display at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
Daley, who won bronze in the same event at the London 2012 Olympics, produced a stunning performance to score 516.55 points and beat second-placed Malaysian Ooi Tze Liang (433.70) by a large margin. Canadian Vincent Riendeau (429.25) was third.
The 20-year-old's triumph came after he picked up the silver medal with team mate James Denny in the synchronised 10-metre platform competition on Friday.
"It is the worst feeling being so far in front. You just think, 'What if I do this? What if I do that?'," Daley told reporters.
"I try not to think about anybody else. It is a very individual sport. You can only think once you have finished.
"It has been a very, very long season. I am going to have a rest now. I have not had a day off in four weeks so I cannot wait for a lie-in tomorrow morning," added Daley.
MUMBAI India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.
MUMBAI India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.