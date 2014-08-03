Tom Daley of England poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

GLASGOW England's Tom Daley retained his 10-metre platform diving title with a dominant display at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Daley, who won bronze in the same event at the London 2012 Olympics, produced a stunning performance to score 516.55 points and beat second-placed Malaysian Ooi Tze Liang (433.70) by a large margin. Canadian Vincent Riendeau (429.25) was third.

The 20-year-old's triumph came after he picked up the silver medal with team mate James Denny in the synchronised 10-metre platform competition on Friday.

"It is the worst feeling being so far in front. You just think, 'What if I do this? What if I do that?'," Daley told reporters.

"I try not to think about anybody else. It is a very individual sport. You can only think once you have finished.

"It has been a very, very long season. I am going to have a rest now. I have not had a day off in four weeks so I cannot wait for a lie-in tomorrow morning," added Daley.

