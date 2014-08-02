GLASGOW - Botswana 400 metres runner Amantle Montsho has been suspended from competition after failing a doping test, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said on Saturday.

Montsho, who finished fourth in the women's 400m final on Tuesday, provided a positive A sample that contained the prohibited stimulant methylhexaneamine.

The 31-year-old, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in New Dehli four years ago, has been provisionally suspended and asked for her B sample to be tested.

Montsho is the second athlete to fail a doping test at the Games after Nigerian teenager Chika Amalaha was stripped of her weightlifting gold medal on Friday.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)