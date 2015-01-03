KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian discus thrower Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin could miss the defence of his Southeast Asian Games title in Singapore later this year after being accused of knocking high jumper Kavee Alagan unconscious.

Alagan filed a police report saying Irfan assaulted him in a Malaysia National Sports Council hotel room recently, local media reported on Friday.

Irfan, who won a surprise SEA Games gold as an 18-year-old in Myanmar at the end of 2013, and Alagan were both removed from the room at the hotel in Bukit Jalil, south of Kuala Lumpur.

"Muhammad Irfan is eligible to compete in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games but everything will depend on the outcome of investigations into an alleged fight with fellow athlete Kavee Alagan," Malaysian Athletics Union (MAU) President Karim Ibrahim told local reporters this week.

"The MAU will also view the feedback and recommendation of the National Sports Council (NSC)."

Around 7,000 athletes will take part in 36 sports at the SEA Games in June.

