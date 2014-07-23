Malaysia's Nur Ayuni (R) and Nur Suyani pose at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Malaysia's government has launched an appeal to Commonwealth Games organisers to have rifle shooter Nur Ayuni Farhana Abdul Halim reinstated in the competition after she was withdrawn because her jacket was lost en route to Scotland.

Ayuni, who won the Commonwealth Games gold medal with Nur Suryani Taibi in the 10 metre air rifle pairs in New Delhi four years ago, was left devastated by her team's decision after the garment failed to turn up in time for Monday's registration.

Malaysia team manager Musa Omar said a borrowed jacket did not fit, while Ayuni said a new one would take two months to get used to so he was forced to instead register Muslifah Zulkifli in the 10m air rifle and Suryani in the 50m prone.

However, there remained a glimmer of hope that Ayuni, who is still in Glasgow, could compete in the shooting competition which begins on Thursday.

"We will appeal on her behalf if we can locate the jacket," Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told the Malaysian Star newspaper in Glasgow.

"If not, then it will definitely affect our prospects of winning gold medals in shooting.

"It's really unfortunate that her jacket did not arrive from London even though Ayuni and the national shooting team landed in Glasgow on July 17. She’s devastated."

The Commonwealth Games kicks off later on Wednesday with the opening ceremony at Celtic Park.

