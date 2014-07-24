Emma Jackson of Australia (R), Kirsten Sweetland of Canada (2R) and Jodie Stimpson of England (3R) lead the field as they run out of the transition area during the women's triathlon race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW England’s Jodie Stimpson claimed the first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with victory in the women's triathlon on Thursday.

In an enthralling finish at the Strathclyde Country Park, the 25-year-old Stimpson managed to pull away from Canada's Kirsten Sweetland to finish in one hour 58 minutes 56 seconds.

England's Vicky Holland took the bronze medal.

Later on Thursday England's Brownlee brothers, Alistair and Jonny, will go head-to-head in the men’s triathlon.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Rex Gowar)