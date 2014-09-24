LONDON, Sept 21 The greatest tournament in matchplay golf graces Scotland, the home of the game, for only the second time when Gleneagles marks its 90th anniversary by hosting the Ryder Cup from Sept. 26-28.

Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards and follows Muirfield in 1973 as the only Scottish venues since the biennial tournament between the United States and Europe - originally Britain and Ireland - began in 1927.

Europe go into the event as odds-on favourites having won five of the last six contests and having not lost on home soil since 1993.

The United States, captained by Tom Watson, will be without Tiger Woods and are still stinging from the "Miracle of Medinha" when Europe came from 10-4 down to claim a remarkable 14 1/2-13-1/2 triumph with the greatest singles performance by an away team in Ryder Cup history.

The world's best golfers will tee off the 40th Ryder Cup matches on Gleneagles' par-73 PGA Centenary Course.

Originally named the Monarch's Course, it was redesigned by 18-times major champion Jack Nicklaus in 1993 and underwent further renovation three years ago to ensure a spectacular but challenging layout for the 12-strong teams.

The resort has two other courses, the King's Course and Queen's Course, and is the home of Scotland's PGA National Golf Academy.

The King's Course is also older than its own hotel by five years, dating back to 1919.

The Gleneagles Hotel will provide a sanctum away from the intense transatlantic rivalry and the French chateau design, dubbed "the palace in the glens", will offer a spectacle off the course rivalled only by the action on it. (Editing by Ed Osmond)