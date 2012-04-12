By Sudipto Ganguly
| MUMBAI, April 12
MUMBAI, April 12 Multi Screen Media (MSM) is
banking on a diverse schedule to attract viewers to its new
sports channel after losing out in a bidding war against Star TV
to show the Indian cricket team's matches for the next six
years.
The Rupert Murdoch-owned channel paid more than $700 million
for the exclusive broadcasting rights of India's home
international matches and domestic tournaments, excluding the
annual Twenty20 Indian Premier League (IPL).
MSM, majority-owned by Sony Pictures, broadcasts the IPL and
National Basketball Association (NBA) in India and launched a
dedicated sports channel called SIX last week, hoping to tap in
to interest in emerging sports as an alternative to cricket.
"We have been doing some research. We sort of see that young
people in the country, both men and women, are looking for more
diverse sports than they are really being able to view on other
channels," MSM Chief Executive Man Jit Singh told Reuters.
"We have always been called a one-sport nation that is
cricket. But our survey in youth showed us there is a lot of
interest in other sports.
"So we felt there was a gap. We think it's a huge
opportunity to grow the sports business in India."
As India harvested medals in boxing, shooting and wrestling
at Beijing four years ago, Singh said the country was witnessing
a growth in interest in Olympic sports.
"The diversity they are looking for could be soccer, it
could be basketball, it could be MMA (mixed martial arts), it
could be tennis and it could be badminton," Singh said in a
telephone interview.
According to media research agency TAM Sports, the first six
games of the current IPL season have witnessed a decline in
total viewership from last year, signalling a dent in the
country's interest in the lucrative cricket tournament.
The sport still dominates all others in the country and MSM,
which also owns the rights to the English FA Cup, will shift the
IPL to its new channel from next season.
MMA KICK
The rising popularity of mixed martial arts will also help
them offer a diverse programming schedule, the CEO said.
MSM signed a four-year deal with the U.S.-based Ultimate
Fighting Championship (UFC) to broadcast the world's biggest MMA
promotion in India on its channel.
MMA has become one of the world's fastest growing sports
with sponsorship and media revenue starting to pour in after
initially struggling to gain mainstream acceptance.
"It's the MMA that we are banking on. UFC just absolutely
sweeps the audience of their feet. It's real and it's much more
interesting and is hugely popular elsewhere."
With the IPL, the FA Cup, the NBA and the UFC on its content
list, SIX had what it took to stand out from existing sports
channels, the executive added.
"We want to have on our channel all the Indian leagues that
are coming up. We are seeing new hockey leagues, new soccer
leagues... We want to put the best of Indian sports and then the
best of their foreign counterparts," he said.
"We think the sports channel is going to be a significant
contributor to the network over time."
(Editing by John O'Brien)