North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (4th L) walks with officials during an inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447, which has been honoured with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean... REUTERS/KCNA

SEOUL North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has run the rule over some of the country's archery and soccer talent, offering them advice on how to raise standards and succeed in international competition.

The North's official KCNA news agency said on Friday that Kim had praised the archers of the KPA Defense Sports Team for "being good at archery".

He also called on them to "undergo intensive training with the warm enthusiasm to have the DPRK's flag hoisted in the eyes of world people".

Kim praised archers whenever arrows hit the bullseye, KCNA said, adding that he underscored to them the importance of mental power if they wanted to win a world championship.

After watching a football match between Mangyongbong and Sobaeksu, Kim laid out "important tasks" to rapidly spur development of sport in the country and "put the level of football technique on a higher level".

North Korea's football team failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup in Brazil, while their archers did not win a medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

While it is unclear whether Kim has ever shot an arrow or played football, he is known to be a huge basketball fan and spent "quality time" with Dennis Rodman when the retired NBA star visited North Korea.

The North Korean leader's late father, Kim Jong Il, was also known to be a keen sportsman and, state media reported, shot 11 holes-in-one the first time he played golf.

Kim took over when his father died in December 2011.

