Jan 21 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Announces the transfer of Portuguese player Bernardo Silva to AS Monaco for the price of 15.75 million euros ($18.2 million)

* The player was already on a loan at AS Monaco until the end of the sports season

