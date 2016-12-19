Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
LONDON Dec 19 We will be issuing the following sporting year-end reviews from 0200 GMT Tuesday. All are around 600 words.
Soccer, Rugby, Formula One, Cricket, Golf, Tennis.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.