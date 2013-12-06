(Adds cricket decision)

CAPE TOWN Dec 6 The second one-day international between South Africa and India will go ahead in Durban on Sunday and will be marked by a tribute to former president Nelson Mandela

Cricket South Africa confirmed the fixture would be played after discussions with the government following Mandela's death on Thursday at the age of 95.

"We have taken this decision in consultation with Sport and Recreation South Africa," CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said in a statement on Friday.

"We will, of course, appropriately mark the passing away of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, the father of our nation and one of the world's greatest icons."

Soccer and golf had already stated they would go ahead with their programmes.

The League Cup soccer final between Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars will take place on Saturday evening after an emergency meeting of stakeholders.

The local Premier Soccer League also confirmed that all other matches in the top two tiers would be played as scheduled, though none will be staged on the day of Mandela's funeral on Dec. 15.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge continued on Friday as large crowds turned out at the Sun City course with spectators in sombre mood along the fairways and greens.