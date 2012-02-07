LOS ANGELES Feb 7 Ever since Jordan
Hoffart decided to turn his back on the seemingly incessant rain
of his native Vancouver, he has been living his dream as a
professional skateboarder in the perpetual sunshine of southern
California.
The 27-year-old Canadian, who briefly worked in construction
and also as a stunt man in the movie industry to help pay off a
mortgage, is now able to twin his ideal career with a
near-perfect lifestyle.
Whether he is competing on the professional circuit, filming
video footage for one of his brand sponsors, giving advice to
up-and-coming skateboarders or simply trying out a new trick, he
is exactly where he wants to be.
"Eat, sleep and skate, it is just how I pictured it,"
Hoffart, who has lived full-time in the United States since
early 2009, told Reuters. "You get this feeling when you skate,
a sense of freedom to create and do whatever you want. It's like
a thrill.
"When I first stepped on a board, it just struck me as very
intriguing. It was the only thing that held my attention long
enough for me to progress at something. And now here I am,
living the dream.
"I believe San Diego has the best weather in the world. It's
sunny and 80 degrees every day. I was miserable working up there
in Vancouver and sick of the rain."
Hoffart, who is renowned for his "Big Spin Heel Flip" where
he blunt slides down a handrail, has excelled in competition but
he is happiest when exploring the more artistic side of
skateboarding.
"My priority is to keep it interesting, new and fun as
opposed to being competitive and making a lot more money," said
the Canadian, who played a minor role as a vampire skater in the
film "Blade: Trinity", which starred Wesley Snipes.
"I love doing all the contests but to win, you either have
to be a freak of nature or you have to really concentrate on the
contest season, concentrate on those 10 or 12 tricks you have
and go to the park every day and just repetitively do them over
and over and over.
"I don't think I have the attention span to do those same
tricks 100 times every day. I'd rather just get a normal job,"
Hoffart added with a broad grin.
Asked how he developed new skateboarding tricks, Hoffart
replied: "A lot of the time it will be through inspiration from
skating at a new spot."
DESIGN BY ACCIDENT
"Other times, you will end up skating that spot and maybe by
accident you will slip out of the trick you are trying and land
into something else and think: 'Wow, I didn't even think of
that." Then it spirals into a whole other trick.
"When you skate with new people and see how they skate spots
differently from you and what they think of, you can also get a
bunch of inspiration."
Born in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, where he was
introduced to skateboarding at the age of six by his freestyle
skating uncle, Hoffart loves passing on tips to his younger
fans.
"When we hold demos for the kids and have product
give-aways, that's my chance to get some one-on-one face time
with the kids and answer any question that they might have," he
said.
"Many of them are aspiring to be in my position so that's
when I find I have the most impact. Kids want to relate to the
pros, or feel like they are part of what you have going on."
Hoffart, who competes regularly in the United States on the
Dew Tour and the Maloof Money Cup, has set his sights on being
able to keep skating well into his 40s.
"Hopefully I am still skating and my body is in good enough
shape," he said. "It would be nice to keep on travelling and
spreading the good news about skating because I think it's a
pretty amazing feeling.
"I would definitely like other kids to be able to share that
feeling and grow up having that because when all else fails, you
can just roll down the street on your board and kind of forget
about it all."
Hoffart has been especially inspired by American Tony Hawk,
who helped to transform skateboarding from a gritty street sport
into a multibillion-dollar industry while winning nine X Games
gold medals.
"Tony Hawk has just released a new 2012 video part and he is
43," Hoffart said. "It's incredible to see him being still able
to do all those tricks at that age. It just inspires me to keep
going.
"People ask: 'How long have you got?' And they think you
will have to stop at 30 or whatever but skateboarders keep
defying reality by pushing the limit. I'd like to be able to
jump on that train and show people who otherwise have that doubt
about the longevity of this career."
