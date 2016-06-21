UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
KIEV, June 21 Ukraine coach Mykhaylo Fomenko says he will quit after Tuesday's last group game against Poland at Euro 2016.
Ukraine have no chance of reaching the knockout stages after defeats to Germany and Northern Ireland in Group C.
"What sense does it make to continue after failing with the task that was set for the tournament?", Fomenko told Ukraine's national TV channel "Football".
(Reporting by Adrian Warner)
