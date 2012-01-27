- By Graham Wood

ATHENS, January 27 Olympiakos have completed the signing of former Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll, the Greek champions have announced.

The 34-year-old has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with Ernesto Valverde's team after impressing during a five-month spell at OFI Crete.

"I am very happy to come to such a club, it is a great honour for me to play for best team in Greece," former Northern Ireland keeper Carroll told Olympiakos's official website (www.olympiacos.org)

"I will do everything I can to contribute to the success of the club. I am looking forward to the games in the Europa League and my return to European competition.

"I hope next year to play in the Champions League, because we all want to play at the top level, but to do that we have to win the championship."

Carroll moved to OFI last August in a bid to resurrect his career and gained plaudits for his displays in the Super League for the Cretan club, who are seventh in the 16-team table.

