Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
BRUSSELS Julien Hoferlin, a former Belgian Davis Cup captain who also helped coach the British team, died on Friday at the age of 49 following treatment for cancer, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said on its website.
Hoferlin, who worked for RTBF as a consultant and had coached with Britain's Lawn Tennis Association until 2014, underwent major surgery on a brain tumour shortly before the two teams he had been involved with met in the Davis Cup final in Ghent last November.
Britain led by Andy Murray won the tie against a Belgian team that featured Hoferlin's charge Steve Darcis.
"A coach, a friend, and more besides," Darcis wrote on Twitter after the announcement. "We'll miss you Juju. Love u!!!"
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.