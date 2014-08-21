LONDON Aug 21 Sportech Plc

* H1 revenue rose 1.7 percent to 52.6 million stg

* Ebitda of £12.0m, in line with prior year at constant currency

* On a constant currency basis group remains in line to meet its expectations

* Although at current exchange rates reported result will be adversely impacted for full year