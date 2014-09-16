Sept 16 Sportech Plc

* Sportech has been given until 15 october 2014 from date of written decision to decide whether to seek permission to appeal

* Upper tribunal (tax and chancery chamber) has ruled in favour of her majesty's revenue & customs, in hmrc's appeal case relating to a vat repayment claim on "spot ball" game

* Group will update shareholders once a decision has been made.

* Following this judgment, sportech is required to repay money received to hmrc in due course

* Following this judgment, sportech is required to repay money received to hmrc in due course

* Gain recognised in 2014 interim financial statements will be reversed