Sept 16 Sportech Plc
* Sportech has been given until 15 october 2014 from date of
written decision to decide whether to seek permission to appeal
* Upper tribunal (tax and chancery chamber) has ruled in
favour of her majesty's revenue & customs, in hmrc's appeal case
relating to a vat repayment claim on "spot ball" game
* Group will update shareholders once a decision has been
made.
* Following this judgment, sportech is required to repay
money received to hmrc in due course
* Gain recognised in 2014 interim financial statements will
be reversed
