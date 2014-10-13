Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Sportech Plc
* Lodges application for permission from Upper Tribunal (Tax and Chancery Chamber) to appeal to Court of Appeal in relation to VAT repayment claim on "spot the ball" game Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: <ROD.L.
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p5TxG1 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)