Turkish PM cancels meeting with German minister -sources
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim cancelled a planned meeting with Germany's foreign minister on Monday, sources in Yildirim's office said.
LONDON Oct 8 Sportech PLC : * Signing of strategic technology services agreement * Exclusive distribution of its single pools product within Europe and India
for sports pool betting
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday a trend had begun in Europe for intelligence agencies to use journalists as agents.