BRIEF-Milan Station Holdings says Choi Wai Kwok, Andy resigs as executive director
* Choi Wai Kwok, Andy, an executive director of company, has resigned as executive director
LONDON May 14 Sportech PLC : * Trading in the current financial year has started well and is in line with
expectations.
* Choi Wai Kwok, Andy, an executive director of company, has resigned as executive director
* Management have agreed to retain a 10% interest in Guzmán Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Publishing group formed by last year's merger of Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso and Itedi will be called Gedi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)