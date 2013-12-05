BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Sportech PLC : * Sportech enters into a joint venture with NYX for online products and
services in the United States * Sportech and NYX will each hold a 50 pct interest in the joint venture company * And will equally share both the set-up costs, expected to be less than
250,000 pounds, and the profits * Source text
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Viacom Inc on Monday named Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's movie studio, to run its Paramount Pictures unit.
March 27 California Public Employees’ Retirement System: