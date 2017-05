Oct 26 Pool betting operator Sportech Plc said Chief Financial Officer Cliff Baty would leave the company to become CFO at English soccer club Manchester United Plc.

Sportech, which is in talks to sell itself to Canada's Contagious Gaming Inc, said Baty's contract has a notice period of 12 months but his actual departure date would be revealed later. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)