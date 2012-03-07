* FY pretax profit 8 mln stg vs loss of 5.9 mln stg last yr
* Rev rises 66 pct
* Says current trading in line with expectations
March 7 British gambling firm Sportech
swung to a full-year profit on the back of its 2010
acquisition of a U.S. racetrack business, and said current
trading was in line with the company's expectations.
"While we are conscious of the ongoing economic
uncertainties in our two principal markets of the UK and USA, we
have started 2012 well," Chief Executive Ian Penrose said.
Sportech, which acquired Scientific Games Racing in October
2010, reported 2011 pretax profit was 8 million pounds ($12.59
million), compared with a loss of 5.9 million pounds a year
earlier.
The company, which has a presence in over 30 countries and
processes more than $13 billion in bets every year, said revenue
increased 66 percent to 118.2 million pounds.
The new business, renamed Sportech Racing, recorded revenue
of 67.3 million pounds during the year. 2011 was the first year
that the business contributed to results for the full year.
Sportech's shares, which have gained 21 percent since the
company reported a higher first-half profit in August, were
trading down marginally at 47.50 pence at 0819 GMT on Wednesday
on the London Stock Exchange.