* FY pretax profit 8 mln stg vs loss of 5.9 mln stg last yr

* Rev rises 66 pct

* Says current trading in line with expectations

March 7 British gambling firm Sportech swung to a full-year profit on the back of its 2010 acquisition of a U.S. racetrack business, and said current trading was in line with the company's expectations.

"While we are conscious of the ongoing economic uncertainties in our two principal markets of the UK and USA, we have started 2012 well," Chief Executive Ian Penrose said.

Sportech, which acquired Scientific Games Racing in October 2010, reported 2011 pretax profit was 8 million pounds ($12.59 million), compared with a loss of 5.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which has a presence in over 30 countries and processes more than $13 billion in bets every year, said revenue increased 66 percent to 118.2 million pounds.

The new business, renamed Sportech Racing, recorded revenue of 67.3 million pounds during the year. 2011 was the first year that the business contributed to results for the full year.

Sportech's shares, which have gained 21 percent since the company reported a higher first-half profit in August, were trading down marginally at 47.50 pence at 0819 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.