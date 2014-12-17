Dec. 17 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD
* Announced on Tuesday issue of 80 million securities
mandatory convertible into company's shares with a term of 12
years
* Subscription price of 1 euro, totaling 80 million euros
($100 million)
* Securities mandatory convertible into company's ordinary
class B shares, with gross interest rate of 4 percent
* Issue consists of conversion of company's loans of 24
million euros and 56 million euros, held by Novo Banco SA and
Banco Comercial Portugues SA, respectively
* Issue through private subscription concludes restructuring
process announced on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21
