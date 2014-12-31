Dec 31 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Completes capital increase of 20 million euros ($24 million)

* Capital increase is through the issuance of 20 million shares subscribed by Holdimo - Participacoes e Investimento SA

* Says Holdimo now holds 29.85 percent of its share capital ($1 = 0.8241 euros)