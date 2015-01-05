Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 05Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Announced on Friday the option of early maturity for convertible securities "Valores Sporting 2010"
* Convertible securities holders to receive ordinary shares from Sporting SAD
* Shares attributable under the issue price of 1 euro per share
* Option period between Jan. 3 and Jan. 17, 2015
* Investors who exercise the early maturity are entitled to interest to be paid on Jan. 17
Source text: bit.ly/1BzO7BT Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.