Jan 05Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Friday the option of early maturity for convertible securities "Valores Sporting 2010"

* Convertible securities holders to receive ordinary shares from Sporting SAD

* Shares attributable under the issue price of 1 euro per share

* Option period between Jan. 3 and Jan. 17, 2015

* Investors who exercise the early maturity are entitled to interest to be paid on Jan. 17

Source text: bit.ly/1BzO7BT

(Gdynia Newsroom)