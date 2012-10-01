LONDON Oct 1 Online gambling firm Sportingbet
Plc said a 350 million pound ($565 million) offer
approach by bookmaker William Hill and GVC Holdings
"significantly undervalues" it, but left the door open
for a higher bid.
It had received a takeover approach at 52.5 pence per share,
consisting of 45 pence in cash from William Hill and 7.5 pence
in shares in smaller online betting firm GVC, Sportingbet said
on Monday.
"The board of Sportingbet has responded that this indicative
offer significantly undervalues the business and its future
prospects," it said.
However, it did not say it was rejecting the offer outright.
The statement followed speculation in the weekend press that
the board had received a letter containing the joint bid
approach, which it had unanimously turned down.
Analysts expect the bidders to come back with a higher
offer.
"We believe Sportingbet is worth over 60 pence per share,
excluding any bid speculation, and expect Wednesday's full year
results to show the business continues to make strong underlying
progress," said Panmure Gordon analysts on Monday.
Sportingbet is forecast to report pre-tax profits of around
30 million pounds on sales of 200 million on Wednesday,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
Sportingbet has seen its European operations struggle with
the economic downturn and a changing regulatory map, but has a
strong core Australian business that is attractive to
traditional bookmaker William Hill as it expands overseas.
Numis said shareholders should hold out for 90 pence per
share, citing the business growth potential and saying it was a
chance for the bidder to snap up a bargain while trading was at
a low point.
Shares have risen from a low of 26 pence in May to 44 pence
just before the approach was announced last month, and have been
trading at around the offer level since then.
The bidders have until October 16 to make a firm bid or walk
away under UK takeover rules, although this deadline can be
extended.
Sportingbet and William Hill both declined to comment
further.