* William Hill, CVC weigh bid for Sportingbet

* William Hill has eyes on Australian assets

LONDON, Sept 19 William Hill could team up with a smaller gaming company to make a joint bid for Sportingbet, with Britain's biggest bookmaker keen to get its hands on the online gaming firm's lucrative Australian operations as it expands overseas.

In response to a recent rise in Sportingbet's share price, William Hill and GVC Holdings said on Wednesday that they were considering making a joint offer for the business which is valued at around 330 million pounds ($535 million).

William Hill is interested in Sportingbet's Australian operations, which account for over 90 percent of Sportingbet's profits and comprise around a third of Australia's internet gambling market.

GVC would acquire most of the rest, the companies said.

"The boards of William Hill and GVC believe that by acting in combination they represent a highly credible possible offeror for the entire Sportingbet business, substantially in cash," they said in a statement on Wednesday.

William Hill is best known for its chain of more than 2,300 betting shops in Britain, where it generates more than 90 percent of its revenues. However, it is keen to expand into more liberalised overseas markets.

Sportingbet said that it had not yet received any approach in a short statement later on Wednesday and advised shareholders not to take any action.

Under British takeover rules, the prospective bidders will need to make a formal offer or walk away by October 16.

British bookmaker Ladbrokes held takeover talks with Sportingbet last year but called them off because of concerns over regulatory issues in Turkey. Sportingbet has since sold its Turkish operations.

Sportingbet shares have been rising steadily over the last three months and had gone up from 44 pence at the opening on Wednesday to trade at 47 pence just before the announcement was made. They closed at 51 pence, up 16 percent.

Shares in William Hill were down 1.9 percent to 312.6 pence and GVC was up 13 percent to 196.5 pence.