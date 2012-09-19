* William Hill, CVC weigh bid for Sportingbet
* William Hill has eyes on Australian assets
LONDON, Sept 19 William Hill could team
up with a smaller gaming company to make a joint bid for
Sportingbet, with Britain's biggest bookmaker keen to
get its hands on the online gaming firm's lucrative Australian
operations as it expands overseas.
In response to a recent rise in Sportingbet's share price,
William Hill and GVC Holdings said on Wednesday that
they were considering making a joint offer for the business
which is valued at around 330 million pounds ($535 million).
William Hill is interested in Sportingbet's Australian
operations, which account for over 90 percent of Sportingbet's
profits and comprise around a third of Australia's internet
gambling market.
GVC would acquire most of the rest, the companies said.
"The boards of William Hill and GVC believe that by acting
in combination they represent a highly credible possible offeror
for the entire Sportingbet business, substantially in cash,"
they said in a statement on Wednesday.
William Hill is best known for its chain of more than 2,300
betting shops in Britain, where it generates more than 90
percent of its revenues. However, it is keen to expand into more
liberalised overseas markets.
Sportingbet said that it had not yet received any approach
in a short statement later on Wednesday and advised shareholders
not to take any action.
Under British takeover rules, the prospective bidders will
need to make a formal offer or walk away by October 16.
British bookmaker Ladbrokes held takeover talks with
Sportingbet last year but called them off because of concerns
over regulatory issues in Turkey. Sportingbet has since sold its
Turkish operations.
Sportingbet shares have been rising steadily over the last
three months and had gone up from 44 pence at the opening on
Wednesday to trade at 47 pence just before the announcement was
made. They closed at 51 pence, up 16 percent.
Shares in William Hill were down 1.9 percent to 312.6 pence
and GVC was up 13 percent to 196.5 pence.