LONDON May 22 Online gambling company
Sportingbet said it expected to get a licence to operate
in Spain next month after paying 17.2 million euros ($22
million) to settle a tax bill.
European companies are scrambling to clear back taxes
demanded by the cash-strapped Spanish government that in effect
raise the cost of market entry ahead of the issue of new
licences.
Bwin.party digital, the world's largest listed
online gaming company, said on Monday it would pay 33 million
euros to settle its bill. Sportingbet had said at the same time
it was in talks but had not put a price on its liability,
putting pressure on its shares.
Sportingbet said it had raised 15 million pounds through the
sale of convertible bonds to fund the settlement.
"Sportingbet expects the payment to qualify the Company for
the Spanish eGaming licencing round which is expected to be
issued on 1 June 2012," it said in a statement.
The retrospective taxes cover the period from January 2009
to May 2011 when online operators were working in a market
without a clear legal framework.
Sportingbet said it would apply to a Madrid court to have an
injunction on its Spanish-facing business lifted once it had
obtained a licence.
Spanish casino group Codere won the injunction in
March after taking legal action against a number of companies
operating online in Spain.