STOCKHOLM May 21 Private equity group Nordic
Capital said on Monday it has bought Sport-Master, Denmark's
largest sporting goods chain, continuing a string of recent
deals in the region's buoyant buyout market.
Nordic Capital said in a statement that Sport-Master, which
has 100 shops in Denmark and 1,000 employees, had benefited from
growing consumer demand for sportswear and equipment and had
seen continued growth despite tough economic conditions.
No details were provided on the value of the deal.
The Nordic region's private equity sector has held up well
relative to other parts of Europe and there have already been a
number of deals this year.
Triton last week sold Bravida, a supplier of technical
installations and services for buildings and plants, to
investment group Bain Capital in a deal estimated to be worth
around $1 billion, according to sources.
That followed the sale of Ahlsell by Cinven and Goldman
Sachs Capital Partners for 1.8 billion euros to rival CVC.
Nordic Capital, one of Europe's most active private equity
players, has been on its own acquisition spree in recent months.
In March it bought Bladt Industries, a supplier to the
offshore wind energy sector, and Norwegian discount retailer
Europris.
Nordic private equity firm Altor was due to put its outdoor
clothing brand Helly Hansen up for sale last month, people
familiar with the matter have said.
The sale is expected to generate bids from retailers,
although private equity firms could also be interested.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Will Waterman)