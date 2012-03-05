SAN JOSE, Calif., March 5 A judge on
Monday handed a victory to the San Francisco 49ers football team
and backers of a new billion-dollar stadium in Santa Clara,
California, by rejecting a bid to put the project's complex
financing up for a vote by residents.
The ruling by Judge Peter Kirwan of Santa Clara Superior
Court clears the way for the start of construction on the
68,500-seat stadium this summer. Opponents of the project argued
the stadium's $850 million debt-financing was too risky for the
city of 119,000 and had not been approved by residents when they
gave the go-ahead for the stadium in 2010.
